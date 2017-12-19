Texas restaurant is hiring jobless Hurricane Harvey victims

A new seafood restaurant in Humble, TX, is trying to help those down on their luck.

Georgia’s Catfish Kitchen has been open less than a week, but the restaurant has already drummed up a lot of attention because of their hiring practices, which focuses on employing those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

“We need alternate cooks, alternate wait staff, alternate front desk staff. I really want to fill that niche. That's what I want to do," owner Anthony Scott said to KHOU of his specific hiring requirements.

The southern restaurant, which dishes up “all the essential down home southern treats,” is hiring seven more employees for the new Humble location and three more for their Baytown, TX, location.

Scott has been part of the community for 17 years and wants to give back, especially after the devastating hurricane that inflicted catastrophic damage on the Houston-area.

“I know the guy that cuts the yards, I know the police officers that patrol this area, the barbers that work here," he said to KHOU. “Something about having a job gives you a sense of security, and I wanted to provide that.”

“A job is the foundation for rebuilding your life, and that's what I want to do," Scott continued.

The community has expressed their support for Scott's decision.

“I think it's a great idea,” customer Robert Barker told KHOU, “and helps each other in the community and the restaurant.”