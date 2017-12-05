McDonald's and Taco Bell announce dollar-menu news, expanded offerings

Your dollar is about to go a little farther, as two popular fast-food chains just announced new dollar menu updates.

Taco Bell plans to add 20 new items to its existing value menu throughout 2018, including previously limited-release test market items.

While the chain didn’t name which foods will make their way to the value menu, they did state that first on the list is the Stacker, a layered tortilla with ground beef, shredded cheese and nacho cheese sauce, available this month.

In an effort to compete in the ever-intensifying fast-food price war, McDonald’s also announced the resurrection of its iconic Dollar Menu with the introduction of $1, $2 and $3 items in early January.

After scrapping the original Dollar Menu four years ago due to complaints of profits being squeezed from ingredient costs, the company saw a negative effect on sales as customers turned to other, more affordable fast-food options.

McDonald's said the menu will make its official comeback Jan. 4 and will feature a dozen new items, including a sausage burrito for a buck, a bacon McDouble for $2 and a Happy Meal for $3.

