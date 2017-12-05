Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food

McDonald's and Taco Bell announce dollar-menu news, expanded offerings

By Michelle Gant | Fox News
McDonald's and Taco Bell both announced new dollar menu updates for the new year.

McDonald's and Taco Bell both announced new dollar menu updates for the new year.  (iStock / Reuters)

Your dollar is about to go a little farther, as two popular fast-food chains just announced new dollar menu updates.

Taco Bell plans to add 20 new items to its existing value menu throughout 2018, including previously limited-release test market items.

FOOTAGE OF VIOLENT MCDONALD'S BRAWL SPARKS DEBATE OVER FILET-O-FISH VS. MCNUGGETS

While the chain didn’t name which foods will make their way to the value menu, they did state that first on the list is the Stacker, a layered tortilla with ground beef, shredded cheese and nacho cheese sauce, available this month.

In an effort to compete in the ever-intensifying fast-food price war, McDonald’s also announced the resurrection of its iconic Dollar Menu with the introduction of $1, $2 and $3 items in early January.  

After scrapping the original Dollar Menu four years ago due to complaints of profits being squeezed from ingredient costs, the company saw a negative effect on sales as customers turned to other, more affordable fast-food options.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

McDonald's said the menu will make its official comeback Jan. 4 and will feature a dozen new items, including a sausage burrito for a buck, a bacon McDouble for $2 and a Happy Meal for $3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.