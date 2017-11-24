'Prongles' potato chip mystery confounds Target shoppers

A new potato-chip product known as “Prongles” has been baffling Target shoppers for the last few weeks, but an unlikely source has since offered an explanation for this snack-food mystery. Sort of.

Prongles, which appear to be a knock-off of Pringles potato chips, were first spotted on Target’s shelves last week, and soon Reddit was abuzz with theories about this seemingly fake, yet oddly real brand of junk food. The odd packaging only added to the eeriness, with the Original variety proudly advertising its “salt and potato” flavor, and featuring the catchphrase, “Once you pop, that’s great!”

Further confounding Target shoppers was the fact that Prongles were located in the same aisle as board games, and rang up as “Toys/Sporting Goods” at the register.

The company that makes Prongles, however, had hidden a few clues to its true identity right on the tube. A few clever Reddit users followed a URL on the label to the Prongles website, which was later found to be registered to the same company that produces the Cards Against Humanity party game. Eagle-eyed Prongles shoppers also spotted the letters “C.A.H.” emblazed across the skateboard of the Prongles mascot, aka “Brayden the Prongles hog.”

Some also peeled off the label on the tube to reveal that “Prongles” are simply rebranded potato chips from Australia’s Good Crisp Company.

Cards Against Humanity has since fessed up to being behind Prongles, though they’re still remaining mum about their end game. The company’s official website now redirects users directly to OriginalProngles.com, which offers a very vague explanation as to the origin of the Prongles brand.

“It all started with a dream and a love of the crunch,” explains the “Our Story” portion of the Prongles website. “That’s why we’ve retired our popular comedy card game — Cards Against Humanity — to pursue our real passion: dominating the global snack food industry with a revolutionary potato chip.”

In an FAQ section, the company writes that they “don’t make card games anymore,” because “our research shows that the snack food industry is bigger and more profitable than the board games industry.”

But whatever Cards Against Humanity is planning with this latest Prongles publicity stunt, it wouldn’t be the first time this month they’ve made headlines for a promotional gimmick. In mid-November, the creators of the game announced their new “Cards Against Humanity Save America” campaign, in which they promised to “make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible” for President Donald Trump to build a border wall.

The Prongles website even makes note of the “Cards Against Humanity Saves America” initiative, but dismisses it outright.

“We don’t do that kind of stuff anymore,” the site simply states.