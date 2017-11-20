Cheesesteak fan buried with two sandwiches from Pat's King of Steaks

These sandwiches really are heavenly.

A Pennsylvania man was so obsessed with a famous Philly cheesesteak, his family buried him with it, according to a report Friday.

Richard Lussi, who died at age 76 last month, sometimes joked that Pat’s King of Steaks was so good, he wanted to munch it in the afterlife, his grandson, Dominic Lussi, 25, told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“He said, ‘What do you think [I want]? Pat’s cheesesteak! Pat’s wiz — with no onions because they’ll come back to haunt me,’” he said.

Lussi sometimes drove more than two hours from his home in Plains Township for the delightfully greasy gut-bombs, according to his son, John Lussi, 52.

After he died of heart complications on Oct. 10, his son and grandson bought two of the sandwiches — and placed them them in his coffin at his funeral the next day.

“We were just going to get one but my pop always said, ‘If you’re going to Pat’s, you always get two,’” Dominic Lussi, 25, said.

Pat’s was founded in 1930 and is credited with the creation of the Philly cheesesteak.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.