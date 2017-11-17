Paleo-friendly pumpkin pie might be the easiest Thanksgiving dessert you'll ever make

Julie Fox, founder of the burgeoning natural-food company Julie’s Real, shows us that making a healthier holiday pie can truly be easy as pie.

With just a few simple twists and tweaks to a classic pumpkin pie recipe, Julie and delivers a paleo dessert that is not only cleaner and healthier than traditional recipes, but one that's also irresistibly delicious.

Simply combine all of the ingredients into a food processor, scoop them into a pie plate, pop it into the oven, and voila! You’ve created a delectable pie that serves nearly a dozen people — even if they are dairy or gluten-free.

So, even if you don't see eye-to-eye on politics with your Thanksgiving guests, you'll at least have something at the table you can all agree on.

Check out Julie's recipe in the video above, then follow along below with these step-by-step instructions.

Ingredients:

2 cans pumpkin puree

6 Tbsp. pure maple syrup

1 jar Julie's Real Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Cashew Butter

2 eggs

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/8 tsp. Ground Cloves

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine all ingredients into a food processor, and pulse for about 30-35 seconds. Scrape sides of food processer and blend for another 10-15 seconds. Spray pie plate with coconut oil. Pour ingredients from food processor into pie plate. Once oven is heated to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, bake pie for 35 minutes or until the center is set.

Optional: Once pie is removed from oven, add granola as a topping to the pie for an extra crunch.

Pie serves approximately 10-12 people, guilt-free to boot.