Woman calls Taco Bell 'racist' for not being able to order French fries

An unnamed white woman was recorded calling a Taco Bell employee racist for not letting her order French fries.

The video, taken in a United States Taco Bell restaurant, shows a possibly drunk woman looking up at the menu while trying to order a medium size French fries at the counter.

The employee tells the woman that they do not carry French fries, to which the woman responds, “You’re Burger King, you don’t sell French fries?”

RESTAURANT DEFENDS PHOTO FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF BLACKFACE

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

The Taco Bell employee explains to the woman that they are not Burger King – they are Taco Bell, and do not have hamburgers or French fries. The employee then tries to take the woman’s order, who once again, asks for French fries.

Once the woman seemingly understands that the fast food chain doesn’t sell French fries, she attempts to have the employee read the menu to her, who doesn't.

As the woman stands at the counter, she becomes increasingly distraught that the woman is intentionally not being nice to her and proclaims, “This is racism at it’s f---ing finest,” before nearly dissolving into tears.

Another customer steps in and tells her it’s not racist and that Taco Bell sells “tacos and burritos.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

After an exchange with other people in the restaurant, where she claims to work “with people who are challenged every day,” she refers back to Burger King – where she apparently still thinks she is.

Another employee tried to help out by “starting over” and walking the woman through the menu, but the woman felt that she had been treated poorly by both the drive-thru employee and the counter employee and decides to leave, stating “I don’t like what happened here.”