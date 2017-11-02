Sam's Club reveals 3-pound cinnamon roll

Sam’s Club is starting the holiday off strong – and sweet – with a nearly three pound (44 ounces) layered cinnamon roll.

The warehouse grocery chain recently released the sugary treat for purchase at any of its outposts – but you’ll have to have a membership, and maybe a cart to get the pounds of classic cinnamon swirled dough enrobed in layers of sugary white icing home with you.

To put it in perspective, an entire tube of Cinnabon cinnamon rolls clocks in at only 13 ounces. This is more than three times that amount.

But if you’re planning a big holiday party, or just have a large family with an incredible sweet tooth, then this supersize roll may be for you. It’s sure to be the talk of whatever gathering you bring it to.

You better hurry though, the $4.98 massive baked goods are only available until December 31. While you’re there, maybe check out the $10 Riesling that had all of the wine critics asking for more.