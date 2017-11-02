Movie-goer attempts to open beer with pepper spray, leaves theater in tears

A man looking to take a swig of beer at a German movie theater Monday night was left in tears — along with 200 other moviegoers — when he attempted to open the brew bottle with his pepper spray canister.

The 29-year-old man was at a theater in the northwestern German town of Osnabrueck when he attempted to open the beer. The pepper spray canister broke during the attempt, causing “chaos,” the cinema’s manager told German news agency DPA on Wednesday.

About 200 moviegoers were forced to leave the movie after the spray caused their eyes to tear up. The manager added that he opened the windows, called police and offered beverages to those escaping the fumes.

The movie was restarted 30 minutes later.

None of the moviegoers have complained about eye or breathing problems since the event, police said.

It’s unclear if the man faces any charges for his actions; it’s legal to drink beer in German movie theaters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.