Taco Bell giving away free tacos in honor of stolen base at World Series

When Cameron Maybin of the Houston Astros stole a base during the 11th inning of Game Two of the MLB World Series on Oct. 26, the crowd went wild for more than his stellar play: The second he slid into second base, Maybin simultaneously scored free tacos for Americans everywhere.

As part of the Taco Bell's sixth "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion with the MLB, the Tex-Mex Chain announced that they would give a free Doritos Locos Taco to anyone in American if any Houston Astro or Los Angeles Dodgers player stole a base during the World Series.

So, in honor of Maybin, Taco Bell is honoring their deal, and giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Nov. 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 pm. at participating locations across the country, per a press release.

Maybin was also aptly crowned as the Taco Bell's newest “Taco Hero," and he's in good company. Other MLB players who stole a base during previous "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotions include Jacoby Ellsbury, Jason Bartlett, Ángel Pagán, Lorenzo Cain and Francisco Lindor.

Elated with this win, and the Astros' ultimate 7-6 victory that evening, Maybin even took to Twitter to celebrate the good news with Taco Bell fans.

“What's better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America's #StealABaseStealATaco guy,” he wrote.

The affection is evidently mutual, with Taco Bell also heaping praise on their newest ambassador.

Furthermore, if the World Series makes it to a Game Seven, Nov. 1 could be the day that the Fall Classic ends. So when it’s time to pick up a snack for the world championship, baseball fanatics and T-Bell lovers alike might want to consider thinking outside the bun and redeeming their free snacks.