McDonald's to release Dollar Menu replacement in 2018

McDonald’s fans might soon be getting more bang for their buck.

The popular fast food chain will be rolling out a new value menu that will price items at $1, $2, and $3 — a replacement to its beloved Dollar Menu that was axed as an option by the end of 2013, a McDonald's spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday.

McDonald's USA President Chris Kempczinski first shared the news on Tuesday, adding that the company is "committed to remaining competitive on value for customers."

The deal is expected to begin early next year. No other details on which items will be included in the value menu was released.

McDonald’s did not respond to Fox News’ request for a statement.

MCDONALD'S HAPPY MEAL TO SWAP IN ORGANIC APPLE JUICE

The Dollar Menu was removed from the McDonald's menu after reportedly generating a poor return for the company. The chain later attempted to again appease its value-minded consumers by launching the “McPick 2” deal that allowed people to choose two menu items for $5. This promotion also ended, though Brand Eating reports that it may return at participating McDonald's locations for a limited time.

THE QUEEN OWNS A MCDONALD'S OUTSIDE OF LONDON

McDonald’s also implemented several changes to its menu items to cater to the more health-conscious people who have shunned processed foods.

Last month, the chain announced it will be swapping out the Minute Maid apple juice box and replacing it with Honest Kids brand organic apple juice in all its Happy Meals. The new juice will reportedly cut calories and grams of sugar by more than half.