Dessert hummus is now a thing and it's actually pretty healthy

It sounds weird, but it may not be long before you’re topping off desserts with . . . hummus.

A company that makes sweet chickpea spreads just partnered with billionaire investor and “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban. Cuban, who owns the Dallas Mavericks, bought in for $600,000 and holds a 12 percent share in the venture.

The company Delighted By appeared last week on the ABC show, on which entrepreneurs pitch their proposals to a panel of cutthroat investors. A shark, as they’re called, can either make an offer, or pass altogether.

The health-conscious company makes hummus spreads in flavors such as snickerdoodle, brownie batter, vanilla and “choc-o-mint,” already available in grocery stores nationwide.

The sweet spread starts with puréed chickpeas, but omits the garlic and olive oil used in traditional hummus, substituting ingredients such as cocoa, vanilla and mint instead. The dessert hummus has 4 to 6 grams of sugar per two-tablespoon serving.

The company seems to be aware that some consumers may be dubious about dessert hummus, as evidenced by its playful new ad.

This article originally appeared on New York Post