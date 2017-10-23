Chipotle is giving away free burritos for a year

In case you needed an excuse to dress up this Halloween, Chipotle’s holiday deal might be just the answer you’re looking for.

The fast food chain announced it will offering $3 burritos, bowls, salads and tacos to anyone who comes in wearing a costume from 3 p.m. to close on Oct. 31.

But you better pull out all the stops when getting dressed up, because it’s at the “sole discretion” of Chipotle staff to determine whether your costume qualifies for the discount.

If masks and wigs aren’t your thing, no costume is required to enter Chipotle’s “Boorito” giveaway. One lucky person could win free burritos for an entire year without ever leaving the couch.

All you have to do to enter is text “BOORITO” to 888222 by Halloween.