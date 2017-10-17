California restaurant 'proudly' serves Popeyes chicken as their own, charges $13

A popular Long Beach, CA, breakfast spot has found itself in the middle of a fried chicken controversy after a Yelp reviewer attacked the restaurant for using Popeyes chicken and passing it off as their own.

Sweet Dixie Kitchen, a small restaurant specializing in comfort food with a southern influence, was called out by Yelp user Tyler H. of Los Angeles, who claimed in his review, “Before my friends and I got seated [at the restaurant] we saw them quickly bring in two large boxes of Popeyes to the kitchen.”

Once seated, Tyler H. ordered fried chicken and waffles that he says tasted “suspiciously like Popeyes.”

“I kindly asked our waiter how they cooked their fried chicken. After checking he admitted that they do in fact use Popeyes,” Tyler H. continued in his review. “The manager compensated us for the entire meal.”

Sweet Dixie Kitchen owner Kim Sanchez saw the Yelp review and responded, boldly defending the origins of her chicken.

“We PROUDLY SERVE Popeye’s spicy tenders — the best fried chicken anywhere and from New Orleans — which are delivered twice a day. We also in case you need to know buy our gumbo from a friend who sells it at a local farmers market,” Sanchez said in her response.

“We promote usually small batch local producers in our menu. The exception is Popeyes – we can’t fry at this location – and it the fried chicken I love so much and I ate a ton of it in the ATL. So I serve it,” she continued.

Sanchez’s Yelp response also added that they “don’t mill our own flour” or “grow our own veggies.”

But Foodbest reports that the restaurant originally boasted “Everything is made here – right down to our bacon jam and sriracha sour cream sauce” on their Facebook page. That has since been changed.

Other customers that learned about the questionable chicken sourcing have taken to Yelp to vent their frustrations with the restaurant.

“Serving another restaurants food and charging a premium!?” Yelp user Jeremy O. asked.

“I just can't wit them. I want to see the contract between this restaurant & Popeyes to know what percentage of $$ Popeyes is getting from this restaurant to be so proudly serving their chicken,” another user, Agnes J. said.

However, despite the complaints rolling in, Sanchez has doubled down on her decision to outsource the restaurant’s fried chicken in a long rant on Facebook detailing where the brunch outpost gets its ingredients.

The post begins by claiming the originaly Foodbest article was written with “half truths,” and then confesses to using the fast food protein as part of their fried chicken menu offerings.

The restaurant admits to making “roughly 95%” of the food they sell in house, like the seasoned potato salad and eggy quiche – the caveat being that the quiche, where they “crack each egg and measure spices and cream” is then poured into a “pie crust that was made elsewhere (isn’t made [t]here).”

Sanchez defends keeping where she gets the chicken off the menu by saying other restaurants do the same thing.

“As for 'plastering it on the menu', we don't, just like every other place you eat - that doesn't mean it isn't transparent- we don't list the ready made Kielbasa or hot links or puff pastry or pie shells or baguette- I could go on - because we bring the items in- ready made- and then use them as ingredients in a dish - like the chicken - and make something that is then made here - an original dish we thought up- like the chicken slider with a head of cabbage we grated to make the wasabi cole slaw and the raw tomatoes we cooked down for 3 hours to make the tomato jam and flour that went into a mixer and became a biscuit and the chicken we bring in to put with all that. And we charge for the ingredients and labor that goes into that dish,” the post read.

The controversy hasn't seem to sway too many fans though; Sweet Dixie Kitchen’s Yelp review has continued to hold strong at four stars with many complimenting the food they had.

And even now, Sanchez vows that she will continue the business “the same way we have always done- honest that we make nearly all from scratch.”