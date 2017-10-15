Florida man arrested after police mistook Krispy Kreme glaze for meth, receives $37,500 settlement

A man who was arrested after police mistook the glaze on his Krispy Kreme doughnut for crystal meth has received a $37,500 settlement.

Daniel Rushing, 64, sued the city of Orlando after he was arrested in December 2015 on drug charges. Law enforcement had spotted four small flakes of glaze on his floorboard and thought they were pieces of crystal methamphetamine.

Rushing told the officers they were likely bits of the Krispy Kreme doughnut he’d eaten earlier, but he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after two roadside drug tests tested positive for an illegal substance.

"I couldn’t believe it,” Rushing told the Orlando Sentinel. “I’ve never even smoked a cigarette before, let alone meth.”

Weeks later, a state crime lab cleared Rushing of the drug allegations and charges against him were dropped.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED AFTER OFFICER MISTAKES KRISPY KREME DOUGHNUT GLAZE FOR METH

Rushing told the Orlando Sentinel that he has been trying to open up a security business, but can’t because of his arrest record.

“I haven’t been able to work,” Rushing said. “People go online and see that you’ve been arrested.”

Rushing, a retiree from the Orlando Parks Departments, received a check for $37,500 last week and told the Sentinel he’s pleased with the outcome of his case.

Cpl. Shelby Riggs-Hopkins wrote in a Dec. 11 arrest report that she noticed flakes on Rushing’s floorboard. The police department at the time said the arrest was lawful and didn’t explain why the glaze tested positive for amphetamine in both field tests.

Riggs-Hopkins was given a written reprimand for making an improper arrest, and the Orlando Police Department ended up training more than 730 officers on how to properly use field-test kits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.