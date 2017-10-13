TripAdvisor names rural British restaurant as best in the world

Some food critics often bemoan the cuisine of the U.K., but the latest results of an international consumer survey suggest they simply aren’t dining in the right places.

On the outskirts of a sleepy English village, The Black Swan at Olstead in North Yorkshire, U.K. has been crowned the “best restaurant in the world” by TripAdvisor in its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards, which are based on millions of customer reviews over a 12-month period.

Sweeping first places across the Worldwide, Europe and U.K. categories, the family-owned country pub described its win — which was announced on Oct. 11 — as “a huge honor.” The Black Swan’s victory marks the first time a British establishment has taken the top prize, reports The Daily Mail.

“What makes it really special is that it’s been awarded because of feedback from our customers,” said head Chef Tommy Banks in a statement.

Unlike other restaurant awards, TripAdvisor’s fine dining rankings are based on overall customer feedback, not small judging panels.

Nevertheless, The Black Swan clearly knows how to dazzle critics and consumers alike. Operating the eatery with his brother James and parents Anne and Tom, Tommy first made headlines for The Black Swan when he won a Michelin star at 24-years-old, the youngest ever in the U.K.

Naturally, the Banks’ restaurant is in good, thoroughly international company. Second place was awarded to Belmond le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, of Great Milton, Oxfordshire, U.K.; third place went to Maison Lameloise in Chagny, France; fourth to L'Auberge de l'Ill in Illhaeusern, France; and fifth to Martin Berasategui in Lasarte, Spain.

Whether or not you can drop everything and jet off for a meal at these dreamy spots, you can feast your eyes on aroundup of their selected dishes.

Bon appetit!

