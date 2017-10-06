'Dirty Chinese Restaurant' video game will not be released, developers say

The game developers behind “Dirty Chinese Restaurant,” a yet-to-be-released mobile game that tasks its players with killing dogs and cats to serve at the titular establishment, has said they are no longer planning to publish the game.

In a statement posted to their website, Big-O-Tree Games, out of Toronto, Ontario, wrote that they have reconsidered their plans after the premise was deemed “disgusting” and racist by politicians and social media users last week, when the game’s trailers were released online.

“After careful consideration and taking the time to listen to the publics [sic] opinion we have decided it’s not in anyone’s best interest to release ‘Dirty Chinese Restaurant,’” reads the statement on BigoOTreeGames.com. “We would like to make a sincere and formal apology to the Chinese community and wish to assure them that this game was not created with an intentional interest of inflicting harm or malice against Chinese culture.”

Big-O-Tree Games further claims that they have removed any marketing images and trailers from its Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts.

According to a previous description of the game posted to Big-O-Tree’s website (which is no longer available online), “Dirty Chinese Restaurant” would’ve tasked its gamers with assuming the role of Wong Fu, a restaurateur who inherited the establishment from his brother. The objective was to turn the restaurant into a thriving establishment, but players were allowed to run the business as "honest or dishonest" as they desired. A trailer for the game also showed Wong Fu digging through trash cans for provisions, and chasing dogs and cats in the alleyway, presumably to serve to unsuspecting customers.

However, after the trailers hit the web, a number of Canadian politicians — as well as New York Representative Grace Meng —denounced the game as racist, appalling and disgusting.

Big-O-Tree Games, at the time, stood by their game, calling it “mainly satire” that was influenced by “classic politically incorrect shows” such as “All in the Family” and “South Park.”

The company appears to have changed its tune in the following days, and has removed that initial statement — as well as any other trace of “Dirty Chinese Restaurant” — from its website.