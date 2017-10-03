Why you should always ask your McDonald's cashier for a receipt

A McDonald’s employee has shared a hack he claims will ensure you have the freshest meal every time – and all you need to do is ask for a receipt.

Kamran Adan, who claims he worked for a year in a London branch, says staff gives priority to those who ask for payment details in case they’re mystery shoppers.

He says there are two periods known as “Gapbuster Times” when covert customers usually visit British McDonald’s.

“Basically between 12-2pm and 5-7pm workers have to be extra careful because that is when gapbusters (mystery shoppers,) who are paid, visit McDonald’s restaurants and rate their experience,” he wrote on Quora.

“This then goes to the overall store rating and every store manager will do everything to ensure this rating is as positive as possible.”

Kamran says “it is easy” to spot a mystery shopper “because they always ask for a receipt (so they can get their food costs reimbursed by the company employing them.)”

Sharing the tip with fast food fans, he added: “So, if you ask for a receipt in that time everyone will be immediately alert that you could be a potential gapbuster and they’ll make sure to serve you the freshest burger and fries and give you priority over everyone else.”

His post has been viewed more than 74,000 times online.

The Sun Online has contacted McDonald’s for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.