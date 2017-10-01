Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Food & Drink

Disney World launches their own meal kit for resort guests

By Taylor Rock, The Daily Meal
Disney World is now catering to families who prefer to cook.

Disney World is now catering to families who prefer to cook.  (iStock)

If you’re booked to stay at a Disney World resort anytime soon, dinner preparation is about to get a whole lot easier. Pre-portioned meal kits are now being sold to guests vacationing in the villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Disney Parks blog prices the package at $49 pre-tax, and its ingredients are enough to feed a family of four.

Currently, there is only one kit option available: “Rigatoni Fiesolana,” which is rigatoni pasta with creamy tomato sauce, sausage, portobello mushrooms, parmesan, and fresh basil. Guests will also receive a large garden salad and garlic bread sticks accompanied by baking instructions for no-fuss cooking.

More From The Daily Meal

Theme park guests can purchase the rigatoni meal kit for a limited-time at the resort’s Artist’s Palette marketplace, which also serves fast-casual breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Disney Vacation Club supplies full kitchens in one-bedroom villas and larger.