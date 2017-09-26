Sprinkles Cupcakes shows support for NFL protesters, sparks controversy on social media

Sprinkles Cupcakes has sparked a political controversy after posting a photo on social media defending the NFL’s "take a knee" protest, which has recently become a hot-button issue.

The bakery shared the photo on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday — which shows their famous cupcakes spelling out the phrase “#TAKEAKNEE” along with a football and blue star — to show their support for the controversial movement.

CHILI'S ANSWERS HEALTH INSURANCE QUESTIONS ON TWITTER

The polarizing photo prompted thousands of comments and political debate from people on both sides of the issue. Many denounced the bakery, threatening a boycott and sharing their disapproval, while others showed an outpouring of support and approval, claiming to love the bakery even more.

Sprinkles isn’t the only business to publicly express their opinion on the matter. A restaurant in St. Bernard Parish, La., announced on Facebook that it would not be showing Sunday’s Saints vs. Panthers game because the owner does not support the NFL protest.

“I apologize to all of our guests but we will not be viewing the Saints game today in house. Some of our local players chose to sit during the National Anthem, which will not be supported or praised at WOW. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you,” Wow Café and Wingery owner Brook Songy Anastasiadis wrote.



FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

As with Sprinkles, Anastasiadis’s stance similarly caused a wave of both backlash and praise.