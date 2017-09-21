Domino's sex couple faces jail time for 'obscene and disgusting' acts

A couple caught on security camera having sex in a Domino’s in the U.K. could face jail time for their “obscene and disgusting” acts.

Daniella Hirst and Craig Smith were waiting for their stuffed crust pizza at the chain in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, when they let their "exuberant spirits get the better of them," SWNS reports.

North Yorkshire Police were first made aware of the footage by local media after a Domino’s staff member posted it on Twitter.

At a court hearing Thursday, the 18-minute-long footage shows the couple performing various sexual acts in front of the Domino’s employees.

Hirst pleaded guilty to the charge of committing an “act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner.” Smith, who was absent from court, was also found guilty.

In court, Hirst was heard describing her behavior as "horrendous" and she "cringed" when watching the footage during the police interview.

Before the event took place in Feb. 2016, Hirst and Smith had spent the weekend drinking and celebrating Smith's birthday.

Prosecuting the case, Neil Holdsworth said, "This case is about an occasion where the two defendants engaged in sexual activity in a Domino's pizza outlet which was open to the public, with members of staff present."

Arguing their defense, Scott McLaughlin said, "This case speaks for itself. Clearly, they were in drink and let their exuberant spirits get the better of them,” SWNS reports.

Both Hirst and Smith will be sentenced on October 17 at Scarborough Magistrates Court.