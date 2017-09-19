Woman screams at veteran for bringing service dog into restaurant: 'It's nasty'

A restaurant patron in Delaware wasn’t thrilled to be eating next to a fellow patron’s service animal — and she wasn’t afraid to let him know.

The woman, who was dining at Kathy’s Crab House & Family Restaurant in Delaware City, was filmed yelling at group of people in the middle of the eatery, arguing that having a dog in the dining room is “nasty,” and that there should be a “separate section” for people with animals, reports Heavy.com.

“I’m not going to keep my voice to myself,” she can be seen telling a fellow patron. “I’m gonna voice it just like I did, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

In the video, the woman herself also claimed to be the widow of a military veteran, but that didn’t seem to soften her stance on the large Great Dane wearing a vest reading “PTSD Service Dog.”

“So what?” she can be seen screaming to an employee just off-screen. “It’s still nasty to me!” (WARNING: Video contains explicit language.)

The woman then continued to argue with patrons, calling one of the women a “b----” and a “whore,” and admonishing another woman for getting into her face “while my daughter is standing there.”

The woman and her male companion then turn to leave, but re-enters when a woman inside dares her to “get the last word, b----.“

The woman’s friend then warns her that she’s being recorded, but she brushes him off.

“I don’t care! Record me! Like I said, it’s disgusting to have an animal in a public restaurant,” she says directly into the camera.

At this point, a man named John steps in and begins angrily ordering the woman to leave. But the veteran gently tries to calm John and diffuse the situation.

“Don’t do it, John,” he says. “Don’t do it.”

The woman and her friend eventually leave, and a waitress locks the door behind them.

Heavy.com reports that it was the restaurant owner, RJ. Wisowaty, who uploaded the video to YouTube, where it has racked up more than 170,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to federal law, the Americans With Disabilities Act requires that restaurants admit patrons with service animals. Delaware, however, does not currently extend those same protections to emotional support animals or “comfort” dogs for people with emotional or mental disabilities.

It is unclear whether the veteran’s dog was officially certified as a service animal in Delaware.