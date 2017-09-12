Denny's questionable new mascot is being roasted by Twitter

Denny’s has released a new mascot, and it’s getting a crappy reception.

The nationwide diner revealed its newest addition to the Denny’s team – a smiling breakfast sausage link with arms and legs, wearing a fedora hat – earlier this summer, and the social media feedback hasn’t been kind.

On Twitter, users have been relentlessly taking pot shots at the chain, universally likening the new character to feces. One user indelicately called the mascot “a turd in a fedora.” Another said he reminded them of a “South Park” character, Mr. Hankey – which others agreed.

This definitely wasn’t the response Denny’s was looking for when it rolled out the icon, especially following another social media flop back in August when the restaurant was skewered for calling out people who didn’t tip.

Regardless of their intentions with the smiling sausage link, one thing is for sure: this one is not a slam dunk.