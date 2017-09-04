Restaurant employee fired after saying Harvey evacuees should 'drown'

A Texas restaurant employee was fired after he penned a Facebook post saying that Harvey evacuees in town should “drown” for allegedly asking for discounts and then not tipping him.

The man, an employee at the Rainforest Café in San Antonio, complained on the San Antonio Craigslist Facebook page earlier this week that customers from Houston and other Hurricane Harvey-stricken areas were “cheap evacuees.”

“F--- each and every one of y’all go back to Houston, Galveston and Corpus, and f---ing drown!!!” the man wrote, according to the Houston Chronicle. “Idgaf this is how I get paid if you not gonna pay me for your good service then die slow B----es you and your family!!! Idgaf!!!”

The post has seen been deleted, but not before screenshots were taken and shared online, sparking massive outrage.

Keith Beitler, the senior vice president and COO of Landry’s specialty restaurants division – the Rainforest Café’s parent company-- told mySA.com that the employee had been fired.

“It was brought to our attention that an employee of Rainforest Café in San Antonio shared personal comments on a private group Facebook page,” Beitler said in an emailed statement. “This is not reflective of our company’s views and this employee is no longer employed with us. Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricane’s Harvey devastation.”