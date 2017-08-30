University of Montana celebrates 125 years with officially licensed beer

University of Montana fans now have a whole new way to show their Grizzly pride.

Montana-based Big Sky Brewing Co. released a brand new beer to celebrate the University of Montana.

Who's given it a try? #bigskybrewing #montanalager #griz A post shared by Big Sky Brewing Company (@bigskybrewing) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

Griz Montana Lager will be available through spring to commemorate the school’s 125th anniversary.

The light blonde beer is described as “crisp and refreshing.” The can features a growling grizzly bear, the university’s mascot, along with the school’s motto: Lux et Veritas – meaning light and truth.

The brewery posted a video on Instagram announcing the officially licensed product.

Here’s to GRIZ Montana Lager, here’s to 125 years of education. Learn more at bigskybrew.com. A post shared by Big Sky Brewing Company (@bigskybrewing) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

“What started as a business plan at the University of Montana became Montana’s largest brewer. And now a beer to give back to the place it was born,” the video says.

A portion of the proceeds from the Griz Montana Lager will go back to the school, supporting various campus programs including alcohol education and awareness, and transportation, according to KGVO.

The University of Montana isn’t the first college to get its own official beer. New Mexico State University also has their own brew called Pistol Pete’s 1988, produced by Bosque Brewing Co. of Albuquerque.

Tailgating just got a whole lot more spirited.