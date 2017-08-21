Chipotle testing removing chorizo, adding queso dip to the menu

Fans of Chipotle’s chorizo better head to their nearest location and get their fill before it's too late.

The fast-food chain is considering removing the spicy chicken and pork sausage along with other under-performing menu items to make room for new ones, according to Business Insider.

Even though this protein option was just added to the menu last year, it never gained much popularity, accounting for just three percent of entrée sales, The Daily Meal reports.

CHIPOTLE TASTE-TESTING QUESO SAUCES AT NEW YORK CITY TEST KITCHEN

One possible new item Chipotle is testing out is queso dip, which can be found on the menu at some California and Colorado locations. The restaurant is also working on other new food and beverage choices, like spring mix salad with avocado citrus dressing and frozen margaritas, as well as updates to their selection of non-alcoholic beverages, Business Insider reports.

After decades of a virtually unchanged menu, the company has recently been putting more efforts into product experimentation and even opened a test kitchen in New York City.

In May, Chipotle released their first-ever dessert item. The chain added buñuelos to the menu, a classic Mexican treat made of deep fried tortillas tossed in cinnamon and sugar, topped with honey and served with a caramel apple dipping sauce.