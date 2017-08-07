How to make scrambled eggs in a microwave, without dirtying a pan

When it comes to scrambling eggs, you might think the only way to do it is in a skillet. But for especially hectic (or strangely cookware-free) kitchens, it's always good to know how to make scrambled eggs in the microwave, too.

Microwaved scrambled eggs lend themselves especially well to single servings, since you can eat them straight out of the bowl you cook them in and avoid doing any extra dishes, and it only takes about a minute to make. It's also a great way to make a round patty-like scrambled egg sandwich filling.

And no, making scrambled eggs in the microwave doesn't make them rubbery or gross — as long as you know the right way to do it:

#1. Grease a microwave-safe bowl.

One of the best things about making scrambled eggs in the microwave is you can eat them right out of the bowl you make them in. So pick your favorite microwave-proof bowl that you also like to eat out of, and give it a spritz with nonstick cooking spray or rub it down with a bit of butter or olive oil to ensure the eggs don't stick. If you want to cook your scrambled eggs into a patty for an egg sandwich instead, choose a bowl or container that matches the size of bread you plan using.

#2. Crack two eggs into that bowl.

For a single serving, crack 2 eggs into your greased bowl and mix them up with a fork. You can use 3 eggs for a single serving if you want, or cook 4 eggs for two servings, but don't try to make more than 4 eggs in the microwave at a time.

#3. Whisk in liquid and seasonings.

For every two eggs, you want to add 1 tablespoon of either water or milk to your bowl — the liquid is essential to keeping your scrambled eggs soft and airy. Beat it in with a fork along with a pinch of salt and any other spice you want to season your eggs with, like freshly ground black pepper, or perhaps a whisper of cayenne.

#4. Microwave, then stir at 30-second intervals.

Pop that bowl of whisked eggs into your microwave and zap it on high for 30 seconds. Then carefully pull the bowl out, give it a gentle stir with a fork, and pop it back in for another 30 seconds (use a dishtowel or pot-holder to protect your hands). Repeat this process two or three times, until your eggs have reached your desired level of firmness. If you're making a sandwich filling, cook the eggs a little more than if you were planning on eating them straight out of the bowl.

#5. Add cheese, if you want.

If you want to add some cheese to your eggs, add the cheese once the eggs are starting to set but before your last round of zapping so the cheese has a chance to melt a bit into the eggs. A handful of grated Parmesan or cheddar, or even some crumbled fresh goat cheese would all be happy additions, but are absolutely not required to master the art of making scrambled eggs in the microwave.

#6. Enjoy.

Top your eggs with some chopped herbs or tomatoes or maybe more cheese and salt and pepper, and eat them straight out of the bowl, or turn your round patty of scrambled eggs out of its container and build a sandwich around it with some bacon and avocado and mayo, or maybe even some ketchup. When making eggs is this easy, you've got plenty of time to get creative with your toppings.