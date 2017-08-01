Postmates delivery man leaves threatening letter to woman for not tipping

A California woman who used the app Postmates says she’s seeking a restraining order against a disgruntled delivery guy after she got more than she ordered.

Lauren Ledford of Redondo Beach said received a four-page letter allegedly from the delivery man threatening her over the lack of tip, according to KTLA. She said she found the unhinged handwritten letter on her doorstep a week after she ordered pizza from the service.

“If it turns out that delivery driver is me again, and you do not tip yet again, I’m gonna probably going to rob you. I’m joking, but not really,” the letter said.

Ledford, who works in the service industry, said that she was shocked to receive threats over what would have typically been a $4 tip. She claimed that she mistakenly assumed that gratuity was included in the cost.

“I’ve been in situations when people have walked out and not left me anything and I’m not seeking them out leaving them four-page letters,” Ledford told KTLA.

To make matters worse, Ledford said that Postmates didn’t initially respond to her complaints about the angry driver.

“I originally emailed them right when I got it that ‘I have a very threatening letter on my door. I need someone to call them immediately.’ No one reacted at all,” Ledford said.

According to Ledford, she only heard from the delivery app after she took to social media to complain.

“When people started tagging them and really lashing out at the company was when I was flooded with responses,” she said.

Postmates told her that the company had suspended the driver, but refused to release his identity to her.

But Ledford she said that she’s still afraid for her safety and has contacted police.

“It seems that he is very unstable,” Ledford said.

Ledford said she wants to pursue charges and get a restraining order.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post