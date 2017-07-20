Rats fall from ceiling at a Dallas Chipotle, diner claims

Chipotle, the fast-casual restaurant chain, has had a rough go of it for the past few years, from the E. coli outbreak in November of 2015 to customers experiencing norovirus-like symptoms at one of the Virginia locations earlier this week.

Now, it’s raining rats in their downtown Dallas location restaurant, according to a patron.

A Facebook video that has since been deleted — but which is still available on Twitter — shows two mice scurrying on the floor of a Chipotle location in Dallas, allegedly after falling from a the ceiling.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, the Facebook caption was posted by a user named Bahadir Han Koseli, who wrote, “Rats fell from the ceiling at Chipotle in the West End.”

Koseli went on to say the incident "brought a quick end to lunch," and claimed that Chiptle's management "didn’t do anything while we were there but apologize.”

In a statement obtained by Fox News, Chipotle acknowledged the rat problem and outlined the steps it is taking to fix it.

"A few mice did get inside one from the outside due to a small structural gap in the building. Management immediately removed them and the gap has been repaired," Chipotle tells Fox News.

"We’ve been in touch with our guests to offer our sincere apologies. This is an extremely isolated incident but of course it’s not anything we’d ever want our guests to encounter. We conduct regular, monthly inspections to best prevent these types of issues and this restaurant has received consistently high ratings from health inspectors."

Koseli, the Chipotle patron who captured the footage, was not immediately available to comment.