Tabasco debuts Scorpion Sauce, it's hottest one yet

Tabasco's Original Red Sauce isn't generally considered to be a mouth-burning, tear-jerking hot sauce; it adds just a dash of heat on everything from scrambled eggs and soups to burgers and wings.

Well, the game is about to change.

The McIlhenny Company, the makers of Tabasco sauce, are ready to release their hottest sauce yet, which they're simply calling Scorpion Sauce.

The new hot sauce will only be available for a limited time, but it's designed to leave a lasting impression. Scorpion Sauce blends scorpion peppers with guava, pineapple, and Tabasco's Original Red Sauce to create "a tangy sauce with untamed heat and a touch of Caribbean sweetness," per press release obtained by Bon appétit.

Tabasco's Scorpion Sauce will is available starting Wednesday, July 19, but only online or at the company's headquarters in Avery Island, La.

In addition to Scorpion Sauce, the McIlhenny Company currently offers a Green Jalapeno Sauce, a Chipotle Sauce, a Buffalo-Style Sauce, a Habanero Pepper Sauce, Garlic Pepper Sauce, Sweet & Spicy Sauce and Sriracha Sauce.