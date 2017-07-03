Whole Foods 'chicken salad' recalled for containing no chicken

Tuna and chicken have been needlessly conflated ever since a tuna company started marketing their canned fish products as “Chicken of the Sea.” (Just ask Jessica Simpson.)

But now, Whole Foods has fallen victim to similar confusion, after one of their poultry suppliers mistakenly sent the store a large shipment of “chicken salad” that actually contained tuna.

WHOLE FOODS CRITICIZED FOR SELLING PEELED ORANGES IN PLASTIC CONTAINERS

The Willow Tree Poultry Farm, of Attleboro, Mass., was forced to recall 440 pounds of “buffalo-style chicken salad” — which actually contained tuna — after Whole Foods employees discovered the discrepancy while unpacking, the USDA reports.

According to the USDA, the product was pulled for “misbranding,” and containing an “undeclared allergen.” The recall affects 12.5-ounce packages of “chicken salad” shipped to stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

As of Saturday, when the USDA first announced the recall, there had been no confirmed reports of allergic reactions. Consumers are being urged to discard the salads or return them to Whole Foods.

It’s not immediately clear why the Willow Tree Poultry Farm — which lists no tuna products on its official website — were sending shipments of tuna in the first place. A representative for the company was not immediately available for comment.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

This isn’t the first time Willow Tree has recalled a product due to “misbranding” in recent months: In January, the company issued a recall of 204 pounds of “chicken salad” after the product was found to contain egg salad instead. In this case, Willow Tree discovered the discrepancy after sending the product to a supplier in New Jersey.

A representative for Whole Foods was not immediately available for comment.