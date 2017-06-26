Restaurant owner and teenage daughter viciously assaulted over cold food

The owner of the Quik Chick take-out stand in Baxley, Ga., and her teenage daughter were assaulted on Thursday afternoon by two customers who were unhappy with their food.

The assailants — who police have since identified as Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha Smith — were reportedly displeased with the temperature of their chicken and the amount of french fries they were given with their order, according to WTOC.

After checking their food and having a brief conversation with the disgruntled customers, Quik Chick owner Jeanette Norris claims she fully refunded their order, but that wasn't where the incident ended.

The two suspects, still not happy with the situation, began to get aggressive. “She went berserk, they both lost it, him and her both; started cussing and beating on the window,” Norris told WTOC.

Norris says she stepped outside of the stand to inform the two that police were coming, and that's when Norris says the woman began beating her in the face.

Security footage captured during the incident, which took place at around 3 p.m., shows the female assailant punching and slapping at Norris' face, while her companion stands nearby.

Soon, Norris’ 15-year-old daughter — who saw the attack from a nearby parked truck — quickly gets out of the vehicle and tries to intervene. But in her efforts to stop the attack, she is almost immediately punched in the face and knocked to the ground by the male suspect.

The two assailants reportedly left the scene in their Cadillac shortly thereafter.

James Godfrey, Chief of Baxley Police Department, gave a statement to WOTC saying, “I’ve been here, what, 41 years – 30 of them as chief. I have never seen anything like this. I’ve never heard of anything like this.”

Emergency services were called to the scene to give medical attention to both Norris and her daughter. Norris suffered a broken nose from the attack, and her daughter a concussion.

Norris has since told WOTC that the couple deserves jail, and local police agree. The Baxley Police Department have issued arrest warrants for aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Anyone with information is also encouraged to contact the Baxley police at 912-367-8305 or the 911 Center at 912-367-8111.