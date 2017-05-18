Shopping
Lucky Charms offering chance to win marshmallow-only cereal box
In 2015, just 10 lucky fans had the chance to win a “Marshmallow-Only” Lucky Charms box.
Now, one of General Mills' most beloved-- and colorfully sweet-- brands is expanding its limited-edition offer with a 10,000-box giveaway through December 2017.
According to the cereal giant, specially-marked boxes of Lucky Charms will soon be available at retailers across the United States.
More from The Daily Meal
-
This is not a drill: The world’s first official Nutella café is opening soon external-ct
-
11 Most Inspiring Food-Related Stories of 2017 external-ct
-
8 Breathtaking Photos of Latte Art from One Talented Barista Artist external-ct
-
We Tried the New Jolly Ranchers Pop-Tarts external-ct
-
Teen dies of caffeine overdose external-ct
On marked boxes, there will be a 14-digit code inside the back panel that can be entered online at MarshmallowOnly.com to see if you’re one of the “Marshmallow-Only” box winners. If you’re one of the lucky winners, you’ll receive the brightly colored cereal box filled to the brim with those teeny, tiny slightly crunchy marshmallows.
“Fans of Lucky Charms are obsessed with our marshmallows,” Priscilla Zee, senior marketing manager at General Mills, said in a statement.
“We were overwhelmed with calls, e-mails, and tweets last year, asking for a box of our Lucky Charms marshmallows. So this year we wanted to give them even more opportunities to win."
Are you ready to catch some Lucky Charms?