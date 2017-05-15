Amtrak passenger has pizza delivered to broke-down train, says he was 'hangry'

You probably know what it’s like to be trapped.

Mitch Katz sure does. He was stuck on an Amtrak train that was supposed to be heading from New York to Washington on Sunday.

Unfortunately, all didn’t go as planned.

After Philadelphia, the train broke down, there was no conditioning, and Mitch was getting hungry.

So, he did what any smart person with a cell phone and few dollars would do: He called to order a pizza.

We’re not quite sure how he gave the proper address, but Katz took the video when he spotted the delivery guy arriving with his pizza.

Amtrak tweeted the train experienced a disruption “due to a mechanical issue,” but of course nobody knew how long that would last.

Eventually, two rescue trains transported passengers to D.C. after over a than three-hour wait.

More from FOX 29.