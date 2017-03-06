Coca Cola's sexy new ad bubbles up surprising social media reactions

Coca-Cola has just debuted a new ad that many are celebrating as gay-friendly, and it's generating a lot of feedback online.

On Thursday, the soft-drink giant released its latest spot “Pool Boy” as part the brand's #TasteTheFeeling campaign. In the commercial, a young woman is seen ogling her family’s pool cleaner — dressed in open button-up shirt exposing his chest — through the window of her home. The young woman’s brother, meanwhile, is admiring the very same pool boy from his upstairs bedroom.

At the same moment, both brother and sister get the idea to run outside and offer the sweaty man a Coke. But the admiration for the attractive handyman is multi-generational. Their mother ends up beating both siblings to the punch:

The ad features no dialogue, other than the Italian lyrics to “Come Prima,” the Tony Dallara standard that scores the commercial. This intentional direction makes the story more accessible to a global audience, claims Coca-Cola’s global vice president of creative and connections, Rodolfo Echeverria.

“It’s a human story, and Coca-Cola is at the center,” Echeverria tells Adweek.

U.K.’s PinkNews, which covers stories affecting the LGBTQ community, is calling the company’s new commercial “totally brilliant,” while Out.com compares it to an ice-cold Coke.

“Nothing is quite as refreshing as an ice-cold Coca Cola on a sweltering summer day,” writes Out. “Perhaps the progressive representation in an advertisement for Coca Cola is a close second.”

The release of Coke’s “Pool Boy” commercial comes just a few months after Coca-Cola re-released its 2014 “America the Beautiful” ad, which they re-named “Together Is Beautiful” before airing during the pre-game of Super Bowl LI.

In 2014, the ad originally sparked outrage over Coke's choice to sing "America the Beautiful" in several different languages.

Despite that controversy re-emerging after the 2017 airing of “Together Is Beautiful,” “Pool Boy” is getting generally positive feedback online.

Some, however, are viewing the ad as an attack on traditional family values.

Others have taken issue with the brand's general objectifcation of its subject, regardless of gender.

Coca-Cola’s “Pool Boy” ad is just one of several #TasteTheFeeling ads the company released on Thursday. Another spot called “Elevator,” features a hotel cleaner and a rap star who get stuck in a hotel elevator and decide to have a little party and share Cokes.

A representative for Coca-Cola was not immediately available for comment.