6 things you didn't know about red meat

Between burgers at summertime barbecues, spaghetti and meatballs, and braised ribs throughout the winter, Americans eat a lot of red meat.

On average, we eat more than 100 pounds of red meat a year, and show no signs of slowing down. But what you don’t know about meat can actually hurt you. It’s time to start eating red meat mindfully.

The days of swearing out meat altogether are slowing down (hey paleo people, we're looking at you). Small amounts of red meat are actually really good for you-- it’s a great source of protein and helps your body perform necessary functions (like breathing). But before you start wrapping everything in bacon, it’s time to note that moderation is the key--there is a direct correlation between consuming large quantities of red meat and early death.

If you do decide to shrink your serving size of meat, make the most of your meat consumption and enjoy every bite. Try some crazy combinations, like red meat and peanut butter, or stick to a classic grilled steak paired with a bright acidic red wine like carménère.

Meat isn’t as bad for you as was once thought, but there are some things you should know to make the most of your meat eating ways, starting with the recommended daily serving size.