Outrage over food cart serving free food only for ‘black people’

A makeshift “black people”-only food cart caused plenty of indigestion Thursday in the Bronx, outraging onlookers who called the stunt racist.

A man and a woman set up the cart around 9 a.m. outside Bronx Supreme Court, advertising their free doughnuts and juice on Styrofoam plates.

Their three handmade signs read: “Free Food for Black People.”

Passersby weren’t amused.

“Are you kidding me? If I did something like that, it would be considered hate,” railed one woman, who was repeatedly denied any grub when she confronted the duo.

A young man running the cart also refused to serve a Post reporter. And the woman insisted the cart was not restricted to just African-Americans.

“Mexican people are black,” she offered.

This article originally appeared on NYPost.com.

