Iceland's president said he'd ban putting pineapple on pizza; Twitter responds

The president of Iceland probably isn’t very popular in Hawaii right now.

Last week during a visit to the Akureyri high school in Northern Iceland, President Guðni Th. Jóhannessonuring joked that he’d ban putting pineapple on pizza if only he had the power to make laws.

Guðni’s remarks came during a question-and-answer session with the school’s history class, the New York Post reported. The students also asked him about his favorite soccer team in the English premiere league — Guðni says roots for Manchester United — and the store where he buys his socks, the Icelandic news site Visir reported.

But was Guðni’s stance on pizza that made headlines … and set off a heated debate on Twitter:

Iceland's President is the hero we all need right now... #pineappleonpizza — lalammar (@Layla_AlAmmar) February 21, 2017

I'm taking Iceland off my list of places to move ;) #pineappleonpizza #isthebest https://t.co/szWihsuByy — Robyn King (@theologybird) February 21, 2017

Following his remarks at the Akureyri school, Guðni himself took to social media to clear up the “pizza controversy,” writing on Facebook that he actually likes pineapple — just not on pizza.

“I do not have the power to make laws which forbid people to put pineapples on their pizza,” wrote Guðni, who first took office in August 2016. “I am glad that I do not hold such power.”

Guðni also added that while he doesn't like pineapple on his pies, he does recommend seafood toppings.