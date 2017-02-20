Chef Wolfgang Puck creates over-the-top menu for Oscar Governor's Ball

Famed chef Wolfgang Puck is the real star of the Governor’s Ball. For the last 23 years, Puck has been the man behind the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences official post-Oscar celebration.

Following the broadcast of this year’s 89th Academy Awards, the Ball will be held in the Ray Dolby Ballroom on the top level of the Hollywood & Highland Center

“The theme of this year’s Governors Ball is ‘magical transformation.’ As they enter the Ball, guests will transition from a dazzling sea of red to a tricolor motif of eye-popping gold and red on an infinite blanket of white,” Jeffery Kurland, the Academy Governor said in a statement. “The unique design of the space has been meticulously created to celebrate Oscar gold.”

Puck’s menu will consist of 50 dishes – from hors d’oeuvres to small plates.

GLITZY OSCAR PARTY COCKTAILS

From over-the-top items such as Wagyu short rib topped with a parmesan funnel cake and lobster corn dogs to poke bowls and chicken pot pie with shaved black truffles, baked macaroni and cheese, gold-dusted truffle popcorn and smoked salmon served on Oscar statuette-shaped crackers – Oscar nominees and the like will be dining in style.

Not to leave out any celebs with food limitations, Puck is including vegan options this year, such as a carrot-juice infused pasta.

To honor the diversity of the films nominated this season, as well as the city of Los Angeles, Puck says his frozen treats are made with liquid nitrogen

Not to be outdone by the menu, performing at this year's event are JoJo, DJ M.O.S and DJ Kiss, Rickey Minor and recent Grammy singer Cynthia Erivo.

Hollywood will be drinking in style, on hand will be Piper-Heidsieck champagne, Francis Ford Coppola wine and cocktails featuring The Hilhaven Lodge whiskey.

WEGMANS SUPERMARKET SELLS OUT OF TRUMP WINE AFTER PROPOSED BOYCOTT

It takes a lot of food to feed Hollywood royalty -- 3,500 miso tuile cones, 15 pounds of truffles, 350 pounds of Atlantic tuna, 7,500 shrimp, 2,375 pretzels, 4,250 pieces of handmade gnoccetti and 150 pounds of arugula -- to be exact.

Puck told reporters at a press event that he will be using locally sourced ingredients and sustainable seafood to feed the 1,500 guests in attendance — and plans to donate all unused prepared foods to Chefs to End Hunger.