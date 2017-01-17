No matter where you go, it always seems like a Subway isn’t far away-- that's because there are over 44,000 locations around the world.

And while you might think you know absolutely everything about the world’s most ubiquitous fast-food chain, there are many things you’d be surprised to learn about the company.

Subway began as a single, humble sandwich shop, opened in 1965 in Bridgeport, Conn. Called Pete’s Super Submarines, it was renamed Subway in 1968, and as the founders built out their franchise plan they created a parent company, called Doctor’s Associates Inc. (this odd moniker apparently came about because one founder had a doctorate in physics and the other was hoping to go to medical school).

The chain expanded rapidly, and is continuing to grow. And it has plenty of options-- whether you're looking to cut back on calories or go for some mightier meaty options.

