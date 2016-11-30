Napoleon Dynamite and Pedro bond over Burger King’s cheesy tots

“Give me some of your tots.”

Fans of “Napolean Dynamite,” the offbeat blockbuster from 2004, can now start bantering that classic line at Burger King.

The Whopper chain is bringing back Cheesy Tots—a crispy, crunchy tater tot stuffed with melted cheese first introduced in 2013—to participating restaurants for a limited time.

BURGER KING'S WHOPPERITO SURPRISES DIEHARD BURGER FANS

To celebrate the return of the crispy, cheesy snack, Burger King has reunited Napoleon Dynamite himself, actor Jon Heder, with his best friend from the film, Pedro (Efren Ramirez), for a new 30-second spot.

Heder’s character loved tater tots and was constantly snacking on the crispy potatoes throughout the movie.

Not to be out-cheesed this winter, McDonald’s has also rolled out a limited-edition snack in Wisconsin. This week, the chain started selling deep-fried cheese curds throughout the state. The curds (which come in a Green Bay Packers-themed box) are the newest in the chain’s local food promotions. That includes the Gilroy Garlic Fries that were sold in more than 200 restaurants around the San Francisco bay area this summer.

HOW MCDONALD'S REALLY MAKES ITS WORLD FAMOUS FRIES

A box of curds at McDonald’s will set you back $3-- but they're also available on the McPick 2 for $5 menu, so cheeseheads can double up at a discount.

Burger King's Cheesy Tots, however, are available nationwide and come in a box of eight for $1.99.