Mexican craft brewery trolls Donald Trump supporters with trick t-shirts

Donald Trump has made it clear by now that he wants to build a big, beautiful wall along our southern border-- and he wants Mexico to pay for it.

In Baja California, Mexico, Cerveza Cucapá figures generosity is a two-way street. The craft brewery set its sights on something much smaller and much more affordable — a beer festival near the end of this month, possibly in Mexico City — and they want Trump to pay for it.

But the likelihood of the Republican presidential nominee shelling out for a south of the border fiesta is slim-- so the brewers sought out an unusual source of funding to back their party: his supporters.

Cucapá brewed up a batch of blue t-shirts emblazoned with a picture of the presidential candidate, smiling and with his thumbs up, with the words “I Support Donald” beneath it, reports Vice.

Earlier this month, Cucapá dispatched a group of street vendors to hawk the shirts in upscale Southern California areas like Venice Beach, Hollywood Boulevard and Huntington Beach, and, predictably, the shirts were a hit. Trump fans out in the hot California sun plunked down cold cash for them and the brewery took a video of the action as it unfolded.

But the shirts weren't your average pro-Trump apparel. Not until later did buyers discover that the shirts were heat-sensitive. After a little time in the sun, a large red clown nose appears on Trump’s face, and “I Support” is crossed out, to be replaced with the words El Que Lo Lea at the bottom.

Translated literally, that means, “Whoever reads this is Donald.” But Mexicans and Mexican-Americans know that El Que Lo Lea is an “in joke” that refers to the Mexican saying, “Whoever reads this is an a—hole!”

The company posted the video of its exploits on Facebook and it's been viewed over 9.8 million times with 200,000 shares.

Cucapá founder Mario García told Vice the idea came about “after that infamous clip where [Trump] said, ‘Mexico will pay for the wall, they just don’t know it yet.’

“So we decided, ‘Well, Donald Trump is gonna pay for our beers, even though he doesn’t know it yet.’”

“¡Donald nos va a pagar las cheves en un fiestononón!” he said. “Donald is going to pay for the beers at our huge party!”

The brewery owners have not disclosed how much money they made from the t-shirts but a party is planned on Oct. 20.