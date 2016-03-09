Who should be Dos Equis’ next ‘Most Interesting Man in the World’?

The “Most Interesting Man in the World” is moving on.

After nine years of traveling the world, often surrounded by beautiful women, Jonathan Goldsmith, 77, the iconic Dos Equis spokesman, will be retiring later this year.

On Wednesday, Dos Equis, which is owned by Heineken, broke the news with a new 60-second spot that sends the Most Interesting Man on a one-way trip to Mars.

Check out the video here.

Goldsmith has portrayed the Dos Equis character, famous for the tagline, “I don’t always drink beer, but when I do, I prefer Dos Equis,”since its debut in 2007. The line has spawned dozens of copycat memes and become a ubiquitous pop culture phenomenon.

The brand says the campaign has tripled the business since, with sales of its lager rising over 8 percent in 2015 alone.

So who will fill Goldsmith's considerably-sized shoes?

Company spokesman and VP of Marketing Andrew Katz wouldn't say but remarked that the new person will stay true the brand's authentic yet aspirational message.

"The essence of the brand is that you need to stay thirsty for life, whatever it is that you're doing," Katz told FoxNews.com. In addition to being intelligent, curious and portraying a larger-than-life lifestyle, the new spokesperson "must be witty and very clever."

Switching actors can be risky for any brand but Katz is hopeful their pick will appeal to the coveted millennial demographic.

"We're not walking away from the idea of the "Most Interesting Man"-- we're going to be reboot it in a way that's relevant for today's drinker so the brand doesn't get stale," says Katz, likening the update to the James Bond franchise which has been successful for decades with different actors at the helm.

Dos Equis and other imported beers have experienced record growth in the increasingly crowded beer space. Katz knows that millennials have a lot of different brews to choose from and taste is important. Part of the reboot will help introduce Dos Equis to a new generation so the beer becomes a part of their usual repertoire.

But the brand won’t abruptly abandon Goldsmith. Dos Equis has a social media campaign leading up to Cinco de Mayo using the hashtag #adiosamigo. Customers will have the chance to win some of the Most Interesting Man's possessions, like his mariachi suit, and even a grand prize trip to Mexico. Fans can pose with life-size cardboard cutouts of Goldsmith that will be distributed to grocery stores and bars later this month.

But who is really interesting enough to succeed Goldsmith? There are plenty of talented young faces out there we wouldn’t mind sharing a beer with but here are a few actors we think may be worldly enough to pick up the mantle.

1. Chris Hemsworth

This Aussie heartthrob may be best known for his hammer wielding ways as "Thor" but he's not afraid to get a little silly sometimes. Not only is he comfortable jetsetting all over the world-- and even into other galaxies-- but he's not afraid to show a little skin and routinely appears on "sexiest man alive" lists. Plus, we wouldn't mind if his brothers Liam and Luke made an appearance or two in future commercials.

2. Aziz Ansari

Comedian. Actor. Author. Food-lover. The voice of a generation? The multi-talented Ansari is definitely one of the most interesting people in Hollywood today. His unique perspective on food trends, modern love and life, along with his unique brand of slightly self deprecating humor, is devoured by millennials across the country.

3. Dave Franco

The younger Franco may have spent most of his early career in his brother's shadow but now he's an a-adork-ably cute leading man with a great sense of humor. We could see Franco charm his way through a myriad of interesting situations around the world.

4. Ryan Guzman

This bad-boy-next-door is a trained MMA fighter, amazing dancer and has seduced Jennifer Lopez. Sounds like a pretty strong contender for the next 'Most Interesting Man' to us. Plus, he's also a former underwear model who loves to cook.

5. Emilia Clarke

It's 2016. Maybe it's time for the men to move aside and let the world's most interesting woman take over. From taming dragons on "Games of Thrones" to slaying robots in the "The Terminator" reboot, Emilia Clarke has proven she's one badass woman who happens to look flawless while kicking butt. We'd certainly start swigging whatever she's selling.

Who do you think should take the reigns as Dos Equis' "Most Interesting Man"? Let us know in the comments.