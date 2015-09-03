Amazing underwater restaurants and bars around the world

These seven incredible spots offer the unreal experience of dining and drinking underwater—no scuba gear necessary.

1. Ithaa Undersea Restaurant

Ithaa boasts the title of the world's first all-glass undersea restaurant, located 16 feet below sea level at the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island hotel. Ithaa serves caviar and Maldivian lobster—just a couple of the menu items to be enjoyed while taking in the 180-degree panoramic views of the water above you.

2. Al Mahara

The floor-to-ceiling aquarium inside Al Mahara is exactly the underwater dining experience you’d expect from a restaurant within Dubai’s luxurious Burj Al Arab hotel. Al Mahara, which translates to “the oyster shell,” offers a menu well suited for the restaurant’s ambiance, including poached tsarskaya oysters and sea salt–crusted sea bass.

3. Atrium Bar

Located underneath the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium, the Atrium Bar in the lobby of the Radisson Blu in Berlin serves drinks and small treats prepared by the hotel's in-house pâtissier. Bar patrons can sip cocktails and eat cake while gazing up at the AquaDom’s 264,172 gallons of water and more than 1,500 fish.

4. Aquarium Restaurant

This “underwater dining adventure” is right in the heart of Nashville. Located within the Opry Mills Mall, the Aquarium Restaurant offers expansive underwater views of its 200,000-gallon aquarium. The menu includes mahi mahi, shrimp, and macadamia–crusted tilapia, paired with views of an aquarium that houses more than 100 species of fish from around the world.

The Aquarium has additional restaurant locations in Denver, Colorado and Houston and Kemah, Texas.

5. Sea

From your over-water villa, head underwater to the aptly named Sea at Anantara Kihavah Villas in the Maldives. The mirrored interior reflects the surrounding Indian Ocean sea life as you dine on European cuisine and take suggestions from the sommelier. (Sea doubles as a restaurant and wine cellar.)

