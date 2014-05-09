Top 10 Mother's Day brunch restaurants in the US

Don’t even think about letting Mom touch a spatula this Mother’s Day.

Show your appreciation for all her hard work with a special meal at one of Gayot.com’s top 10 Restaurants for Mother’s Day Brunch in the U.S. From waterfront buffets to a Sunday gospel brunch, we’ve rounded up great places around the country for a family celebration.

1. Armani's

Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay

2900 Bayport Dr.

Tampa, FL 33607

Fête Mom in style with the Mother's Day brunch buffet at Armani's, which features unobstructed views of Old Tampa Bay from its location on the fourteenth floor of the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay.

2. Babette's Cafe

573 N. Highland Ave. NE

Atlanta, GA 30307

Babette's Cafe in Atlanta boasts coffee and the best eggs Benedict in town. With its intimate atmosphere, this cozy, country French restaurant is hard to beat for Mother’s Day brunch.

3. The Church Key

8730 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Mother’s Day will be the debut of brunch service at The Church Key, the West Hollywood restaurant where chef Steven Fretz is pushing the boundaries of modern American cuisine. Indulge in deep-fried French toast or steak and eggs with cornbread custard.

4. Foreign Cinema

2534 Mission St.

San Francisco, CA 94110

The expansive, elegant restaurant courtyard of Foreign Cinema makes a lovely setting for Mother’s Day brunch. This San Francisco spot will present a three-course prix-fixe menu.

5. House of Blues

Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

3950 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

The Sunday Gospel Brunch at House of Blues in Las Vegas will pay tribute to mothers with a special song set, and each mother in attendance will receive a flower.

6. Ici Urban Bistro

Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square

806 15th St. NW

Washington, DC 20005

The three-course Mother's Day brunch menu at DC’s Ici Urban Bistro will offer such highlights as pan-seared Arctic char with honey glazed baby spring vegetables and onion agrodolce, as well as roasted lamb loin with coco beans, baby heirloom tomatoes and basil pesto.

7. The Leopard at des Artistes

1 W. 67th St.

New York, NY 10023

For Mother’s Day, The Leopard at des Artistes in New York is adding several specials to the menu, including the “Sweet Mamma” dessert of white chocolate mousse with fresh strawberries.

8. Ray's Boathouse

6049 Seaview Ave. NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Among the Mother’s Day brunch temptations at Ray’s Boathouse is peppercorn-crusted Wagyu beef steak and eggs. This Seattle restaurant is also a draw for its prime waterfront location.

9. Shaw's Crab House

21 E. Hubbard St.

Chicago, IL 60611

The seafood-focused Mother’s Day brunch buffet at Shaw’s Crab House will showcase options like oysters on the half shell, sushi, and, of course, king crab legs.

10. 60 Degrees Mastercrafted

2300 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, TX 77098

Enjoy a ranch-to-table take on Mother’s Day brunch at 60 Degrees Mastercrafted in Houston. There will also be a dessert buffet featuring homemade cakes, cookies, pies and more.

