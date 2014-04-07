Top 5 lesser-known grape varieties to try now
We’re all guilty of falling into a wine rut from time to time. Whether you’re at our local wine shop or dining out, it’s sometimes easier to opt for what’s known, a Pinot Grigio or Merlot, than explore potentially more exciting options. Admittedly, the plethora of grape varieties and wine styles can be overwhelming. However, with a little guidance, exploring some of the 1,300 vinous grape varieties out there can result in a new favorite wine at a right price point.
Here are a few grape varieties to try now:
1. Chenin Blanc
Origin: France’s Loire Valley but now planted in many New Word wine regions
Aliases: “Steen” in South Africa
Tastes like: Chenin Blanc is a very versatile grape producing wines ranging from sparkling to sweet. When done in a dry style, the wines are fruity and fresh with aromas and flavors of white peach, orange blossom and honey with a racy acidity.
Perfect for enjoying: over lunch with friends on a sunny spring day
Try this wine if you’re a fan of: Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, un-oaked Chardonnay
Pairs best with: oysters, grilled fish, goat cheese and peach salad, spicy Thai or Asian cuisine
Wine to try: Badenhorst Secateurs Chenin Blanc, Swartland, South Africa, 2012
2. Gamay
Origin: The Beaujolais district of France’s Burgundy wine region
Aliases: Do not confuse Gamay with “Napa Gamay” or “Gamay Beaujolais” which are not true Gamay at all.
Tastes like: Wines made from Gamay are generally lighter, fruit-driven wines with minimal tannins; however, a wine from one of the ten best villages in the region (also called cru) are deeper and fuller-bodied with aromas and flavors of black fruits, violets and earth. These wines are definitely worth seeking out.
Perfect for enjoying: at a picnic in the park or any weeknight
Try this wine if you’re a fan of: Pinot Noir, Merlot
Pairs best with: Roasted chicken, mushroom risotto, Margherita pizza with basil
Wine to try:Louis Jadot Chateau des Jacques Moulin-a-Vent, Beaujolais, France, 2011 ($24)
3. Mourvèdre
Origin: Spain
Aliases: “Mataro” in Australia; “Monastrell” in Spain
Tastes like: The Mourvèdre grape produces big, bold spicy red wines with aromas and flavors of red and black fruit as well as significant levels of acid and tannin.
Perfect for enjoying: at a poolside cookout
Try this wine if you’re a fan of: Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Syrah
Pairs best with: hamburgers, BBQ, steaks on the grill
Wine to try: Cline Ancient Vines Mourvèdre, Contra Costa County, CA, 2012 (>6)
4. Tempranillo
Origin: Spain
Aliases: Tinta Roriz, Tinto de Toro, Tinto del País, Tinto Fino and Cencibel
Tastes like: Tempranillo produces wines with primary aromas and flavors wood, earth and leather. Notes of red fruits including cherry and strawberry are secondary as well as sweet vanillin overtones in those wines aged in American oak which Tempranillo has a special affinity for.
Perfect for enjoying: at a paella party
Try this wine if you’re a fan of: Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenere, Pinot Noir
Pairs best with: tapas, roasted meats & aged cheeses
Wine to try: Cune Rioja Crianza, Rioja, Spain 2010 (>4)
5. Barbera
Origin: The Piedmont region of Italy
Tastes like: TheBarbera grape produces medium-bodied red wines with deep color, ample tannins and high acidity. Aromas and flavors of tart red berries are often accompanied by spicy, herbal notes.
Perfect for enjoying: at a springtime rooftop pizza party
Try this wine if you’re a fan of: Pinot Noir, Merlot
Pairs best with: antipasti, Prosciutto di Parma, pepperoni pizza
Wine to try:Michele Chiarlo Barbera d’Asti “Le Orme”, Piemonte, Italy, 2011 (>6)