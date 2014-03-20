Top 10 sports bars to watch March Madness

The first full day of the Men's NCAA basketball tournament tips off today.

Who can resist the madness of office pools, frenzied fans, and non-stop action of dozens of college basketball games where the loser goes home for the season?

If you can't make it to the tournament, the best place to watch is a sports bar with multiple high-definition television screens, good food and drink, and a lively crowd supporting different teams. Gayot has compiled a list of the top 10 sports bars in the U.S. which includes a bar with TV screens in the bathroom so you never have to miss a moment of the game.

1. 33 Taps

6263 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Hollywood sports bar 33 Taps features American bar food, numerous HD TVs and (you guessed it) 33 beers on tap.

2. The 40/40 Club

6 W. 25th St.

New York, NY 10010

This sleek New York sports bar from hip hop artist-entrepreneur Jay-Z features state-of-the-art LED TV displays for viewing games.

3. Bobby Valentine’s Sports Gallery Cafe

225 Main St.

Stamford, CT 06901

Bobby Valentine's Sports Gallery Cafe in Stamford, CT, is no ordinary sports bar — it's a shrine to one of the city's favorite sons, former baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine.

4. Burger & Beer Joint

1766 Bay Rd.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

The upstairs level at Burger & Beer Joint in Miami Beach features pool tables and flat-screen televisions. Bring some buddies and tackle The Motherburger, a 10-pound beast of a burger.

5. Lagasse’s Stadium

The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Chef Emeril Lagasse brings his Big Easy flavors to this sportsbook in The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.

6. Nemo’s Bar & Grill

1384 Michigan Ave.

Detroit, MI 48226

Nemo's Bar & Grill, a true Detroit classic, arranges shuttles to Tigers games, Lions football, Red Wings hockey games, and other major concert and entertainment events as well.

7. Ricky’s Sports Theatre & Grill

15028 Hesperian Blvd.

San Leandro, CA 94578

Ricky's Sports Theatre & Grill near San Francisco wants to make sure fans don't miss a minute of the action, so they've even placed a few of their 100-plus television screens in the bathroom.

8. Sluggers World Class Sports Bar & Grill

3540 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60657

Located on Chicago's North Side, adjacent to Wrigley Field, this hang is a favorite with locals thanks to indoor batting cages, an extensive game room and many pool tables.

9. The Sportsgrille

Hilton Nashville Downtown

121 4th Ave. S.

Nashville, TN 37203

THE Sportsgrille in Nashville offers creative takes on traditional American favorites, and most of the starters and main dishes on the menu even come with a wine or beer suggestion.

10. STATS

300 Marietta St. NW

Atlanta, GA 30313

Atlanta's sports radio station 680 The Fan occasionally broadcasts live from a glass-enclosed booth at STATS. As the booth is visible from the street, passersby snag a sneak peek at the pros as they broadcast.

