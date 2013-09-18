Top 10 burger restaurants in the US

Wednesday, Sept. 18, is National Cheeseburger Day. Sure, you can celebrate at a place with Golden Arches, by why not treat yourself to a great burger on this special day? May we suggest getting a cheeseburger at one of the top 10 burger restaurants in the U.S.? And don't forget the French fries. Which reminds us, we have to mark our calendars for National French Fries Day next July 13.

1. Trueburger

146 Grand Ave.

Oakland, CA 94612

510-208-5678

Trueburger in Oakland boasts "fast food done right," with no preservatives, trans fats or additives, and an impressive cost-flavor ratio. Beef is ground fresh daily; burgers are cooked to order, with default toppings of garlic sauce, lettuce and tomato (pickles and onions optional).

2. Port of Call

838 Esplanade Ave.

New Orleans, LA 70116

504-523-0120

You're likely to find a line with people waiting for a table at Port of Call in New Orleans, but these burgers are worth the hassle.

3. Short Order

Farmers Market

6333 W. Third St.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

323-761-7970

The artisan burgers at Short Order in Los Angeles are made with humanely raised, organic, pastured, grass-fed, antibiotic-hormone-GMOs-free beef. Bonus: cocktails!

4. Burger Joint

Le Parker Meridien New York

119 W. 56th St.

New York, NY 10019

212-708-7414

Even people who stay in the swank Le Parker Meridien New York like a good ol' burger once in a while, so hidden behind a curtain in a corner of the lobby is Burger Joint, a secret snack bar serving all those naughty cravings.

5. DMK Burger Bar

2954 N. Sheffield Ave.

Chicago, IL 60657

773-360-8686

Head to DMK Burger Bar in Chicago for the chef-driven, grass-fed beef burgers, particularly the flavor-forward chile, egg, bacon and jack take.

6. Carl’s Drive Inn

9033 Manchester Rd.

Brentwood, MO 63144

314-961-9652

Longtime fans know to call ahead and get a burger to go, because by one o'clock on Saturday afternoons, Carl’s Drive Inn is crammed with folks with frosty mugs of root beer, waiting for flat-grilled, crisp-edged hamburgers.

7. Chip's Old Fashioned Hamburgers

4530 Lovers Lane

Dallas, TX 75225

214-691-2447

The main attraction at Chip's Old Fashioned Hamburgers is the big, juicy burger topped with mayo, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and onion, served on a poppy seed bun --- get plenty of extra napkins.

8. FLIP burger boutique

1587 Howell Mill Rd. NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

404-352-3547

A most experimental, out-of-the-box chef, Richard Blais approaches the American two-hander at FLIP burger boutique with a classic "Blaisian" sense of humor. Our favorite may well be the rBQ, which is Blais's riff on Southern barbecue, complete with coleslaw.

9. Gordon Ramsay BurGR

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

3667 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-785-5555

BurGR’s moniker accentuates the initials of Gordon Ramsay, who makes his Vegas gourmet burger restaurant debut just steps from the Planet Hollywood Strip entrance. Try the Hell’s Kitchen, with asadero cheese, roasted jalapeño, avocado and roasted tomato.

10. Le Tub

1100 N. Ocean Dr.

Hollywood, FL 33019

954-921-9425

This modern-day sailor's joint serves up meaty burgers in an eclectic atmosphere. Dust-and-brine-covered patron pictures, license plates, fishing nets and ladies' underwear decorate the inside, while old bathtubs and toilets sit at the entrance.

More from Gayot

Photos and More Info on the Top 10 U.S. Burger Restaurants

Best Burgers Near You

Best Cheap Eats In Your City

Top 10 Pizza Places in the U.S.

Best Pizza Near You