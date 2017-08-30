Stars who were strippers

Anna Faris is a lucky lady.

Her "Parks and Recreation" actor hubby not only showed off his hot post-weight loss body on Instagram, above, but he also revealed to Buzzfeed that he was an amateur stripper before hitting Hollywood.

"I was always a very much naked person. I loved to always get naked," he admitted. "I was very free, so I thought, 'I may as well get paid.'"

Pratt revealed that he worked bachelorette and birthday parties at age 18, and auditioned for a club, though he never got a callback.

