Stars who were strippers

Before Amber Rose rose to fame when she began dating Kanye West, the model began stripping at a very young age.
"I was a stripper since I was 15 years old," Amber Rose, a former Ford model, told FOX411 in 2011 "I was a South Philly hood rat my whole life."
Kelly Ripa spilled the beans on husband Mark Conseulos' stripper past.
"He was straight out of college...and there he was in South Florida, he’s gorgeous, looking to break into show business, so he started off as a roadie to a group of these guys, and then they talked him into stripping," she told Vanity Fair in 2012.
She even confessed to having a an old calendar pinup of him. That's one way to keep things spicy.
Anna Faris is a lucky lady.
Her "Parks and Recreation" actor hubby not only showed off his hot post-weight loss body on Instagram, above, but he also revealed to Buzzfeed that he was an amateur stripper before hitting Hollywood.
"I was always a very much naked person. I loved to always get naked," he admitted. "I was very free, so I thought, 'I may as well get paid.'"
Pratt revealed that he worked bachelorette and birthday parties at age 18, and auditioned for a club, though he never got a callback.
(Reuters)
Looks like the singer has always capitalized on risqué attire. “I was working in strip clubs when I was 18,” says the Grammy winner. “My act was pretty wild. I don't like to talk about it too much but there were drugs, serious drugs."
Check out which other celebrities used to dance around with their clothes off.
(Reuters)
Eve wrote a song about her days as a stripper on her album “Heaven Only Knows.” Of her short stint taking it off, she says, “I don't regret it —I was 18 and confused, going through personal problems. I did it for about a month, and I was glad I did it. It helped me find Eve, helped me get serious.”
(Reuters)
It’s no secret that the “Magic Mike” actor had more training than most before he played a stripper on screen. The hot actor has videos all over the Internet of his days as a stripper in Florida. If the whole acting thing doesn’t work out, he certainly has a backup career lined up.
(Reuters)
Right before his breakout role in “Thelma and Louise,” Brad was reportedly breaking out his killer abs alongside his fraternity brothers for girls’ birthdays. His frat brother has revealed he was part of a group called “Dancing Bares” in which he and six other guys would dance nude for a special lady.
(Reuters)
Back when he was a struggling actor, Javier appeared in a male strip club and had the love and support of his mom, who was in the audience. “She was so proud,” he laughs. He claims the gig lasted all of about 10 minutes.
(Reuters)
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star admits, “Yes, I was a stripper –let the judgments ensue."She went by the pet name “Silk” during her days in the sex industry and she claims, “I'm not ashamed.”
For more pics of Nene, go to x17online.com.
The singer is known for her rebellious ways, and that also includes a stripper past. "There was a lot of temptation in terms of drugs back then,” she says. “I was like, OK, when I make a million
dollars, then I'll do all the drugs I want. Which I did, by the way."
(Reuters)
This one is hardly a shock since Carmen still capitalizes on her sex appeal. Heck, she even has a line of aerobic striptease videos.
(Reuters)
The Academy Award winning screenwriter of "Juno" was a writer by day and stripper by night. She wrote a memoir about her days on the pole, titled "Candy Girl: A Year in the Life of an Unlikely Stripper."
(Reuters)
Hugh Hefner does some of his best scouting at strip clubs, after all, according to Kendra, that’s where he discovered her. “I kind of lost myself for a little bit,” she explains of her days on the pole. “I wasn't a druggie stripper, I was a very good person doing it. But I was kind of
still embarrassed about it."
(Reuters)
These stars went from taking it off to raking it in.