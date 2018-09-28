Joy Behar accuses Republicans of pushing Kavanaugh confirmation in order to 'retain white power'

Joy Behar on Friday accused Senate Republicans of wanting to push through the vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh without an FBI investigation as a way to retain “white power.”

“The View” co-host was reacting to Thursday’s hearing, during which the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor who alleges that he sexually assaulted her during high school decades ago.

Said Behar: “The people on the Republican side, it looks like to me, do not want to investigate this any further. They just want to hold on to their power. They know that this country is getting darker. White Europeans are now 61 percent of the population. … In 2045 it will be 49 percent.”

Behar was referencing statistics from a 2014 study from the Brookings Institution, a research group.

“So it’s almost like they’re worried that, ‘Oh white people are going to lose all their power.’ So they don’t care if she’s lying or he’s lying. They just want to hold on to their power.”

Behar continued that U.S. would soon look like South Africa under apartheid, when “where 10 percent of white people were running the country.”

“These people who are only interested in retaining white power in this country because it’s so obvious that they need to have the FBI investigation.”

New co-host Abby Huntsman shifted the conversation and argued that the Thursday hearing was more about partisanship than vetting Dr. Ford’s allegations.

“I thought yesterday was even bigger than even what’s going on with Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford,” she said. “I’m sorry but watching that I was so angry and I was so sad and I was so frustrated to be in a country where you feel like everything is partisan, everything is about fighting against each other. It’s not about facts, it’s not about figuring out what exactly happened, it’s who can out do the other one.”

“Well that was the Republican side you were talking about because they’re not interested in an FBI investigation,” Behar responded despite Huntsman arguing that the Democrats shared the blame. She pointed to Democrats having access of Ford’s letter, and the allegations it referenced, well before Republicans were aware of any accusations.

On Friday, President Trump ordered the FBI to conduct a limited "supplemental" background investigation into the allegations as the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to endorse Kavanaugh in a 11-10 party-line vote. That inquiry is to last no more than a week.

