Jeremy Piven goes on tirade after jokes fail to get laughs at fundraiser: report

Actor Jeremy Piven reportedly went into an expletive-laden tirade at an event for domestic violence and human trafficking survivors Saturday after his jokes failed to land.

Piven agreed to host the 9th annual Face Forward gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles and told attendees “f--- you” when his jokes didn’t hit, The Daily Mail reported. Piven reportedly told jokes about sex acts, Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber.

“This is a tough room by the way. Tough room. Oh, I knew it. I knew it. I just decided I'm doing a two-hour set because you're not giving me love. So, f--- you all,” Piven told the crowd after failing to get a laugh, according to The Daily Mail.

A rep for Piven did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The event organizer defended the former “Entourage” star’s performance.

“He was gracious, hilarious, conscientious of the room and respectful to the founder and our audience. The room was loud and full of 700 people being served dinner and not always paying attention to what was happening on stage including the honorees,” the organizer told The Daily Mail.

One guest told the British tabloid people were wondering why Piven was there to begin with.

“He was surrounded by women who had been through abuse, domestic violence, mental torture from their partners and even acid attacks. The mood in the crowd was one of defiance,” the guest said.

Piven has faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Seven women have accused Piven of either sexual assault or harassment.

Piven denied the allegations in an interview with the Toronto Star in June.

“The accusations, what they said, never happened,” he said at the time. “Have I ever disrespected a woman or gone against her wishes? The answer is no.”